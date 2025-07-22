A suspected DUI driver led California Highway Patrol on a dangerous high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley before crashing into a concrete wall at Valley Vista. The pursuit hit triple-digit speeds on the 101 Freeway, with the driver weaving through traffic and narrowly avoiding collisions. After briefly jumping onto the 405 near Encino, the driver exited at Valley Vista but failed to handle the turn. He slammed into the wall of a residential property, damaging a parked Tesla on the other side. Officers took him into custody at the scene and called for medical assistance. Real-Life ‘GTA’ Scene in US: Man Throws Live Grenade at Cops During Car Chase in California, Arrested.

Suspected DUI Driver Slams Into Wall in California

🚨🇺🇸 DUI SUSPECT ENDS 100+ MPH CHASE BY CRASHING INTO WALL San Fernando Valley chase ended exactly how you'd expect. Driver couldn't handle the turn at Valley Vista, met concrete wall at high speed. Triple-digit speeds on the 101, weaving through traffic, then boom - physics… pic.twitter.com/VoagkSQRjm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 22, 2025

