US: USD 5,000 and Rose Petals Rain From Helicopter in Detroit As Final Goodbye to Beloved Racer and Car Wash Owner Darrell ‘Plant’ Thomas; Video Goes Viral

In a powerful tribute that left Detroit speechless, USD 5,000 in cash and rose petals showered from a helicopter over Gratiot Avenue on June 27 to honor Darrell "Plant" Thomas, who passed away at 58. Known for his generous spirit, Thomas was the owner of Showroom Shine Express and a licensed NHRA race car driver. His sons Darell and Jonte orchestrated the heartfelt send-off, calling it a final act of love from a man who gave selflessly. "To know him was to love him," said niece Crystal Perry. Locals hailed him as an Eastside legend with a heart of gold.

Cash and Roses Rain Over Detroit in Farewell to ‘Plant’ Thomas

Detroit man has a helicopter drop money from the sky as his last wish. 58-year-old car wash owner Darrell "Plant" Thomas passed away in June and wanted to give his community one final gift. On the day of his funeral, Thomas' sons Darell and Jonte organized a helicopter to drop… pic.twitter.com/ZOhM5gFXJE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 1, 2025

