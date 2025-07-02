US: USD 5,000 and Rose Petals Rain From Helicopter in Detroit As Final Goodbye to Beloved Racer and Car Wash Owner Darrell ‘Plant’ Thomas; Video Goes Viral

In a powerful tribute that left Detroit speechless, USD 5,000 in cash and rose petals showered from a helicopter over Gratiot Avenue on June 27 to honor Darrell “Plant” Thomas, who passed away at 58. Known for his generous spirit, Thomas was the owner of Showroom Shine Express and a licensed NHRA race car driver.

    US: USD 5,000 and Rose Petals Rain From Helicopter in Detroit As Final Goodbye to Beloved Racer and Car Wash Owner Darrell ‘Plant’ Thomas; Video Goes Viral

    In a powerful tribute that left Detroit speechless, USD 5,000 in cash and rose petals showered from a helicopter over Gratiot Avenue on June 27 to honor Darrell “Plant” Thomas, who passed away at 58. Known for his generous spirit, Thomas was the owner of Showroom Shine Express and a licensed NHRA race car driver.

    US: USD 5,000 and Rose Petals Rain From Helicopter in Detroit As Final Goodbye to Beloved Racer and Car Wash Owner Darrell ‘Plant’ Thomas; Video Goes Viral
    Cash and Roses Rain Over Detroit in Farewell to ‘Plant’ Thomas (Photo Credits: X/@collinrugg)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jul 02, 2025 07:24 AM IST

    In a powerful tribute that left Detroit speechless, USD 5,000 in cash and rose petals showered from a helicopter over Gratiot Avenue on June 27 to honor Darrell “Plant” Thomas, who passed away at 58. Known for his generous spirit, Thomas was the owner of Showroom Shine Express and a licensed NHRA race car driver. His sons Darell and Jonte orchestrated the heartfelt send-off, calling it a final act of love from a man who gave selflessly. “To know him was to love him,” said niece Crystal Perry. Locals hailed him as an Eastside legend with a heart of gold. US: Viral Video Shows Man Rocking Pair of High Heels in Ohio, Netizens React.

    Cash and Roses Rain Over Detroit in Farewell to ‘Plant’ Thomas

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Darrell Plant Thomas Detroit Trending Video US Viral Video
