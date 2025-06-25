A Myanmar national living illegally in India was apprehended at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after failing to speak Hindi during questioning. The individual fled Myanmar in 2019 amid widespread protests and entered India through Mizoram. Using forged passports obtained with the assistance of a local agent, he had been living under fake Indian documents. Mumbai Police arrested him after growing suspicious of his inability to communicate in Hindi. Mumbai Airport Brawl: Heated Fight Breaks Out Between Security Personnel and Cab Drivers Over Parking Dispute; Video Goes Viral.

Illegal Myanmar National Held at Mumbai Airport for Not Speaking Hindi

A Myanmar national living illegally in India was caught at Mumbai airport for not speaking Hindi. He used fake Indian documents and fled Myanmar in 2019 after protests. He entered India via Mizoram and obtained forged passports with a local agent's help: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/Ij5mUrl4nO — IANS (@ians_india) June 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)