In a shocking incident, mosque dome in Jakarta collapsed after catching fire on Wednesday. Video of the incident was caught ion camera. It can be seen in the video that the mosque dome is engulfed in flames and collapses in fire after sometime. It was the Jakarta Islamic Centre in Koja, as per reports. The cause of fire is not known yet. Also the number of injured and casualties is unclear. The emergency services have reached the site. Also Read | Video: Huge Fire Erupts on Bridge Connecting Russia to Crimea After Fuel Tanker Explosion.

Watch: Mosque Dome in Jakarta Collapses

❗️Mosque dome in Jakarta collapses in fire According to local media reports, it was the #Jakarta Islamic Center in Koja. The exact circumstances and the cause are not yet known. It was also unclear whether there were any dead or injured. The emergency services are on site. pic.twitter.com/P3ze3bWB3s — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 19, 2022

Watch: Jakarta Islamic Center Great Mosque’s Dome in Koja catches fire

