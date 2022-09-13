In a video that has gone viral on social media, volunteers were seen removing plastic wrapping from hundreds and thousands of bouquets that were left for the late British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II. According to reports, the bouquets were kept as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace in London. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96. Her funeral will be held on September 19 at Westminster Abbey. Queen Elizabeth II Last Rites: Will the Queen Be Buried With Prince Philip? Queen’s Favourite Flowers? Here’s All You Need To Know Ahead of Royal Funeral.

Watch Video:

VIDEO: People remove the plastic wrapping around the thousands of bouquets of flowers laid around Buckingham Palace in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96. pic.twitter.com/7gy4k4jFik — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)