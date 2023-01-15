A Yeti airlines aircraft with 72 onboard including passengers and crew members crashed in Nepal's Pokhara today. In one Nepal plane crash video, the flight could be seen losing its balance mid air and crashed to the ground with a loud noise. A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Nepal plane that crashed. It crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport. Nepal Plane Crash: Aircraft With 68 Passenger Crashes on Runway at Pokhara Airport (Watch Video).

Nepal Plane Crash:

Video shows plane with 72 people on board crashing in Nepal. No sign of survivors pic.twitter.com/5CQHu500MQ — BNO News (@BNONews) January 15, 2023

