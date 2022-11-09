In a bizarre incident, a thief who was trying to runway with stolen goods allegedly knocked himself out by running into a glass door. As per reports, the 17-year-old thief was trying to flee the Louis Vuitton store with $18,000 worth of handbags when the incident took place. According to reports, the shocking incident took place in the affluent Seattle suburb of Bellevue, Washington. Reportedly, the thief stole the handbags off the display worth $18,000 in broad daylight. However, he ran out of luck when he tried to run out of the store and accidentally ran into the glass window, thereby knocking himself out. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. Viral Video: Woman Performs Stunt by Sitting on Moving Car's Bonnet in Noida, Police Seize Vehicle.

Thief Knocks Himself Out by Running Into Glass Door

Brazen teenage thief, 17, knocks himself out by running into glass door as he tries to flee Louis Vuitton store with $18,000 worth of handbags in the affluent #Seattle suburb of Bellevue,#Washington. pic.twitter.com/LB11pBCKQp — Hans Solo (@thandojo) November 8, 2022

