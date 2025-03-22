Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly visited a church to pray for Donald Trump after the former US president narrowly survived an assassination attempt in July 2024. During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a bullet grazed Trump’s ear, sparking global reactions. According to US envoy Steve Witkoff, Putin was deeply concerned and later commissioned a portrait of Trump as a gesture of friendship. Witkoff emphasized that Putin’s reaction stemmed from their personal bond rather than Trump’s political status. The incident highlighted the unexpected personal ties between the two leaders. 'Don't Listen to Him, That's Just His Job': Russian President Vladimir Putin Laughs and Dismisses Spokesman's Statement That His Call With US President Donald Trump Should Happen Before 6 PM (Watch Video).

Putin Prayed for ‘Friend’ Trump After Assassination Attempt, Says US Envoy

JUST IN - Putin went to church and prayed for ‘his friend’ Trump after assassination attempt, Witkoff says — NYP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)