The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted early on Wednesday morning, US Geological Survey (USGS) said in an advisory. "Kilauea volcano is erupting," the advisory said. Reportedly, the eruption began at 4:44 am. The Kilauea Volcano eruption was caught on camera. Mexico Volcanic Eruption: Popocatepetl Volcano Spewing Ash and Gas, Authorities Order Schools Closure.

Volcano Eruption in Hawaii Video:

NOW - Kīlauea volcano on island of Hawaii is erupting — USGS pic.twitter.com/mV9kbeYcnj — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 7, 2023

