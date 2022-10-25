According to reports, Volkswagen will be entering into direct purchase agreements in unprecedented areas in order to tackle the worst supply chain shortages that the company has been observing. Volkswagen purchasing chief Murat Aksel on Tuesday said that they are building a database to help predict geopolitical, natural and supply chain risks ahead of time, as it did for financial risks after the 2008 financial crisis, reports Reuters. "We never used to talk to mining operators - now we know their business model," Aksel told a conference in Berlin. "It is no longer enough to rely on Tier 1 suppliers - we need to look behind the curtains ourselves." Rishi Sunak Appointed New British PM by King Charles III (See Pic).

We Never Had Supply Chain Shortages Like Today

