In a fiery moment during a White House press conference, US President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter, calling him a “lunatic” after being questioned on why he waited until his second term to invoke the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs. The tense exchange unfolded after the reporter referenced a federal appellate court hearing arguments on Trump’s authority under the decades-old law. When pressed on the timing, Trump snapped, “In my first term, I was busy fighting lunatics like you,” insisting he had already imposed tariffs, especially on China, during his earlier presidency. “We took in hundreds of billions from China,” he added, criticizing the media for downplaying it. Trump’s recent use of IEEPA marks the first time a US president has used it specifically to justify tariffs, as it has historically been used for sanctions or asset freezes. The confrontation has since gone viral, highlighting Trump’s combative style and ongoing tension with the press. Donald Trump’s 25% Tariff on India Comes Into Effect Today.

Trump Explodes at Reporter Over Tariff Timing Question

