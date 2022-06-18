Multiple blasts rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday morning. Explosions were reported at a Gurdwara in the Karte Parwan area of Kabul city.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Explosions heard in Karte Parwan area of Kabul city in Afghanistan. (Video Source: Locals) pic.twitter.com/jsiv2wVGe8 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

