A massive fire broke out in a high rise building in the Chinese city of Changsha on Friday, with the number of casualties ‘currently unknown’, according to state media. Video shows orange flames raging through the building while black smoke billowed into the sky. The blaze consumed a tall building that housed an office of state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom, according to reports.

Watch Video:

WATCH: High-rise engulfed in flames in Changsha, China; no victims reported so far according to state media pic.twitter.com/8EJS8f6aVa — BNO News (@BNONews) September 16, 2022

