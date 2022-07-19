A large wildfire broke out along a highway in Dartford, east of London on Tuesday due to an intense heatwave. Meanwhile, authorities have declared it a "major incident."

Check Tweet:

WATCH: Large wildfire breaks out along highway in Dartford, east of London; major incident declared pic.twitter.com/uSGZSbs9kD — BNO News (@BNONews) July 19, 2022

