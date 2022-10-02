At least 129 people were killed in a stampede after violence broke out at a football match in Indonesia. Supporters from the losing side invaded the pitch following a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya during a football match of Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium which lead to a stampede and cases of suffocation. Police had to fire tear gas to control the crowd. Indonesia Football Match Tragedy: Watch Video of Horrific Incident That Killed 127 Spectators After Mass Riots, Stampede

Watch Video:

WATCH: Rioting, police violence and tear gas at Indonesian football stadium. At least 129 people killed pic.twitter.com/M2bx0sdN6v — BNO News (@BNONews) October 1, 2022

