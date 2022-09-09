The general public greeted United Kingdom's new monarch, King Charles III outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, a day after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96. The King stepped out of his vehicle and shook hands with the crowd gathered there. A woman from the crowd kisses the King on his cheek as he was greeting public.

Watch Video:

WATCH: Woman kisses King Charles in breach of royal protocol, although the monarch seemed to accept it pic.twitter.com/W4F6kedLuI — BNO News (@BNONews) September 9, 2022

