Japanese-born giant panda Xiang Xiang is being sent to China from a Tokyo zoo. The zoo on Thursday bid farewell to the 5-year-old bear who became hugely popular in Japan.

WATCH: Xiang Xiang, a giant Panda born in Japan, set off for China from the Tokyo Zoo where she was raised 🐼 https://t.co/c7GyMAh3sPpic.twitter.com/4WStDDuuFX — Reuters (@Reuters) February 26, 2023

