Elon Musk attended Donald Trump's Inauguration ceremony, delivered a speech, and saluted people. Media and critics slammed Musk for doing a Nazi salute after being given a government position. Netizens debated whether Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute at the ceremony. A 19th-century historian Aaron Astor said that despite his critiquing Elon Musk for letting X get polluted by neo-Nazis, he did not give a Nazi salute. He emphasised that it was a socially awkward man's wave to the crowd, saying, "my heart goes out to you." Netizens also criticised the historian and asked him to do a Nazi salute in public. People replied to the posts by sharing photos of Kamala Harris and Barack Obama making the same gesture but were not criticised. In contrast, other users shared pictures of Adolf Hitler doing the Nazi salute side by side for comparison. Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Lisa Su and Other Tech Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump on Becoming 47th President of US

Elon Musk Did Not Do Nazi Salute, He Said, ’my Heart Goes Out to You’, Said Historian

I have criticized Elon Musk many times for letting neo-Nazis pollute this platform. But this gesture is not a Nazi salute. This is a socially awkward autistic man's wave to the crowd where he says "my heart goes out to you." https://t.co/QWWiYHEI65 — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) January 20, 2025

Elon Musk Did Nazi Salute, Claimed X User

Elon Musk does a nazi salute. pic.twitter.com/rSgAJ1zaKr — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) January 20, 2025

Medie Misleading You, Elon Musk Never Did Nazi Salute, Said X User

DO NOT BELIEVE THE MEDIA The media is misleading you. Elon Musk never did a Nazi salute. Watch the full video: He simply gestured and said, “Thank you, my heart goes out to you.” pic.twitter.com/e3vBaLoVqx — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 20, 2025

Musk Doing Nazi Salute After Getting Government Position

US Oligarch Elon Musk does Nazi salute after being gifted "government position" by US Oligarch Donald Trump. (2025) pic.twitter.com/yYNSUd6toV — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) January 20, 2025

Barack Obama, Kamala Harris Allegedly Doing Nazi Salute

X User Said, ‘Would You Do My Heart Goes Out to You Gesture in Public?’

sure Aaron, would you do the "my heart goes out to you" gesture in public ? — anomalia caótica (@cheiodededos) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)