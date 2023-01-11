The Mega Million on Tuesday announced the winning number of its lottery. As per a tweet by BNO, the winning numbers for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot lottery were as follows: 15, 13, 7, 18, 14 and 9. Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Parrot Evening Tuesday Lottery Sambad Result of 10.01.2023, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Check Tweet:

Winning numbers for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot pic.twitter.com/1XxRllpbli — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 11, 2023

Watch Video:

I’m happy that Mega Millions will be won by someone who can’t count above 20 pic.twitter.com/3CZ44c4Vs3 — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 11, 2023

