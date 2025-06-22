YoungHoon Kim, the World's Highest IQ record holder, today, June 22, took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that he stands by US President Donald Trump. "As the world's highest IQ record holder, I stand with President Donald Trump," YoungHoon Kim's post read. His post came after the US launched airstrikes and struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, June 22, thereby inserting itself into Israel's effort to destroy Iran's nuclear programme. Notably, the US targeted Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites. Operation Midnight Hammer: US Inserts Itself Into Israel-Iran War, Strikes Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow Nuclear Sites.

I Stand With President Donald Trump, Says YoungHoon Kim

As the world's highest IQ record holder, I stand with President Donald Trump. — YoungHoon Kim (@yhbryankimiq) June 22, 2025

