2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: After a detour to North America, Formula One returns to another leg of races in Europe with the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025. The F1 Austrian GP 2025 will be held at the iconic Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, which has been a constant affair since 2014. Last F1 2025 Austrian GP winner George Russell is coming off a win in the Canadian GP 2025, and will look to rekindle his form and cut down teammate and current drivers' standings leader Oscar Piastri's lead in the standings. F1 2025: McLaren Want ‘Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri To Race With Freedom’ Despite Canada Grand Prix Collision.

Defending champion Max Verstappen, who is currently third in the drivers' standings, will be eager to win his fifth F1 Austrian GP, having already won the race four times. The race will be crucial for both Lando Norris and Piastri, who will be eager to come from their crash in the Canadian GP, which forced the latter out of the grand prix. The constructors' championship continues to see McLaren hold a dominant lead in the standings, followed by Mercedes and Ferrari.

2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying Details

Event 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying Date June 28 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Red Bull Ring, Spielberg Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, No Telecast in India

When is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Austrian Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on June 28 and will be shown in India at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For 2025 Austrian GP viewing options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below. F1 2025: Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Reflects on Red Bull’s Protest in Canadian Grand Prix, Says ‘It’s So Petty and Small’.

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 899 or a race weekend pass worth INR 99. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time, since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 Austrian GP 2025 main race will be held on June 29, while Practice 1 & 2 will be held on June 27. Practice 3 and Austrian GP Qualifying will take place on the same day, June 28, within a gap of a few hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).