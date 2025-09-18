2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: The Formula 1 caravan now shifts to Azerbaijan, where a highly anticipated race is expected at the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend. Before the Azerbaijan GP, the Italian Grand Prix took place, where it was all about the defending champion Max Verstappen, who controlled the race from the start. Verstappen, who started from P1, went unchallenged and ended up winning the F1 Italian GP 2025 in Monza. McLaren's teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished second and third, respectively. F1 2025 Standings: Max Verstappen Closes In On Second-Placed Nando Norris After Winning Italian GP 2025, Oscar Piastri Maintains Dominance.

Now the Formula 1 moves to Baku for round 17 - the eighth race in Azerbaijan's capital city. Currently, Oscar Piastri is leading the Formula 1 standings. The McLaren driver also won the race here last year. Meanwhile, readers can find out the details below about the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying race.

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying Details

Event 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying Date September 20 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Baku City Circuit Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, No Telecast in India

When is the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on September 20 and will be shown in India at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For 2025 Azerbaijan GP viewing options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below. Fans Chant ‘Du Du Du Max Verstappen!’ As Red Bull Driver Steps On Podium After Winning F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 at Monza (Watch Video).

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 499 or a race weekend pass worth INR 69. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

