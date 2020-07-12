Veteran Indian table tennis player and four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Achanta Sharath Kamal, celebrates his 38th birthday on July 12, 2020 (Sunday). Kamal, who currently plays in European Leagues, was born on this day in 1982. He is the first Indian table tennis player to win the national championship a record nine times. He has represented India in three Olympic events (2004, 2008 and 2016). Kamal recently clinched gold in men’s singles at the 2020 ITTF Challenge landing India its first gold medal in men’s singles since 2017. Table Tennis World Team Championships Delayed to Early 2021 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Kamal is widely celebrated as one of India’s best table tennis players and has brought the country numerous achievements which include the prestigious Pyongyang Invitational tournament in 2007 making him the first Indian ever to clinch the title at the vent which is held in North Korea. Kamal is also a four-time gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games and has won top honours in men’s singles, doubles the twice with the Indian team. As he turns 38, take a look at some of his lesser-known facts.

Achanta Sharath Kamal was born on 12 July 1982 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

He did his schooling from PSBB School, Nungambakkam and graduated from Loyola College in Chennai

Sharath Kamal holds the record of winning the senior national table tennis championship a record nine times

He won the gold medal in men’s singles and team events at the 2006 Commonwealth Games

The Egypt Open win 2010 made Sharath Kamal the first Indian table tennis player to win a singles title on ITTF Pro Tour

Achanta Sharath Kamal is also the first Indian to win the Pyongyang Invitational Tournament and he won the 21st edition of the tournament in 2007

Sharath Kamal and Subhajit Saha won the men’s doubles gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games

He was also part of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

In March 2020, Kamal won his maiden Muscat Open title making it only the second time in his career that he won a title at the IITF World Tour

He was ranked 31 by the ITTF in April earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic forced all sporting events to be suspended. Kamal was bestowed with the Arjuna award in 2004 after he won gold in men’s singles at the Commonwealth Table Tennis championship. He was also conferred with the Padma Shri last year for his contribution to sports. Happy Birthday champion!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2020 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).