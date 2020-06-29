Anirban Lahiri is one of India's top golfers. Lahiri was born on June 29, 1987, in Pune, Maharashtra. Lahiri started playing golf at a very young age thanks to his father Dr. Tushar Lahiri, who was a physician with the Indian Army. In 2015, Lahiri created history by becoming the first Indian to finish inside the top-five of a major golf championship. Lahiri will be celebrating his 33rd birthday on Monday (June 29). As Lahiri turns a year older, we bring to you some of the facts about the golfer. Anirban Lahiri Rebooting His Game During Coronavirus Shutdown.

Anirban Lahiri picked up golf when he was just eight.

At the age of 12, Lahiri played his first tournament as a junior player at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

In 2006, Lahiri won a silver medal at the Asian Games in Doha with the Indian team.

In 2007, Lahiri turned professional and joined the Asian Tour in 2008.

Lahiri has seven Asian Tour wins against his name.

He has two European Tour wins- Maybank Malaysian Open and Hero Indian Open- in his kitty.

In 2011, Lahiri won his first title after winning the Panasonic Open in Delhi.

In 2014 and 2015, Lahiri won two Asian Tours in each year.

The golfer is a recipient of Arjuna Award.

He is the third Indian after Jeev Milkha Singh and Arjun Atwal to play at the Masters Tournament.

Lahiri is the first Indian to be named in the Presidents Cup squad.

The 33-year-old was part of the Indian contingent which participated India at the Rio Olympics 2016. He represented the country in men's individual event in golf and along with SSP Chawrasia finished tied 50th and tied 57th respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).