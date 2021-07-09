The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is all set to take place on July 23, 2021. But with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, the fans have started protesting against the Summer Games. The Japan Government has announced a state of emergency in the country. The fans carried banners on the streets of Tokyo. In fact, when IOC chief Thomas Bach arrived in Tokyo ahead of the Summer Games, he was welcomed with #BachGoHome. The Olympics 2020 were supposed to happen last year, but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summer Games got postponed. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japan To Declare Coronavirus Emergency Throughout Olympics Fearing Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

The slogans also read, "‘Go back IOC’ & ‘No Olympic 2020." The fans are against the idea of hosting the games at this juncture. Especially when only 15 percent of the population has been vaccinated. Also, Japan recorded over 920 cases on July 7, 2021. This was a record high number since mid-may. The fans are urging the Government to keep public safety in mind before conducting the games here. The Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga even mentioned that more cases of the delta variants have been detected within the country. Now, let's have a look at the pictures of the protest below.

Pictures:

Japan: Anti-Olympic protesters demonstrate ahead of arrival of IOC President Bach https://t.co/MTYNGDGcRo pic.twitter.com/j5fG6og19r — ilCasa 🇮🇹 ⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️ 🇷🇺 (@LucailCasa) July 8, 2021

Another one

Rain check: Japanese woman arrested after SQUIRTING WATER at Olympic flame as anti-Games protests continue (VIDEO) ~ https://t.co/abADoQnswv pic.twitter.com/eRwIs9YL9g — David Davies 🌴🌍🌏🌎🌴🌹 inhabitant, Airstrip One (@acute_tomato) July 8, 2021

As of now, Japan has decided that the games will be held without any spectators so that the athletes do not come in contact with any disease. The Olympics Games will end on August 8, 2021.

