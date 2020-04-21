Arjun Bhati, Indian Golfer, Auctions Shoes He Wore During Junior World Golf Championship 2018, Raises Rs 3.30 Lakh; Donates Money PM-CARES Fund in Fight Against Coronavirus

Arjun Bhati (Photo Credits: arjunbhatigolf/Twitter)

15-year-old Indian golfer Arjun Bhati auctioned his shoes he wore during the Junior World Golf Championship 2018. The young golfer has been able to raise Rs 3.30 Lakh and has donated the proceedings to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to be used in fight against Coronavirus pandemic. This is not the first time the teenage golfer, who hails from Greater Noida, has auctioned his memorabilia. Earlier, he raised Rs 4.30 lakh and donated the amount to PM-CARES Fund. Indian Golfer Arjun Bhati Sells Trophies to Contribute Towards COVID-19 Fight.

Meanwhile, the golfer took to Twitter and informed about his noble cause in Hindi. "The torn shoes that I wore while winning the trophy in Jr GOLF WORLD CH.SHIP-2018 in the US have been bought by uncle Vaneesh Pradhan for Rs.3,30,000, and I donated this money to PMCARES- whether we survive or not, my country should survive, everyone has to be saved from Coronavirus @narendramodi. Jai Hind," tweeted Arjun in Hindi.

Recently in a similar move, Arjun sold his 102 trophies which he had won in national and international competitions in the last eight years. The trophies included three world golf championship titles and national championship title. Following his donation of over 4 lakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the young golfer.