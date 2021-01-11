Celebrated Indian wrestler Babita Phogat and husband Vivek Suhag announced the birth of their first child on January 11, 2021 (Monday). Phogat took to social media to share the news with her fans and posted pictures of her newborn son from the hospital. This news comes after Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby daughter. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Girl, Indian Cricket Team Captain Shares Good News on Social Media.

‘Meet our little SONshine. Believe in dreams; they do come true. Ours came dressed in blue!’ the Indian wrestler wrote on her social media while sharing the pictures. Babita Phogat married Vivek Suhag in November 2019 and the couple, apart from their wrestling endeavors, have participated in reality shows. Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag Wedding Pics: Indian Wrestling Couple Takes an 'Extra Phera' For a Noble Cause.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 at an event in New Delhi after dating for five years. Interestingly, the duo took eight 'pheras' at their wedding instead of the traditional seven. They took the additional 'phera' as a pledge to save, teach and let the girl child play.

Babita Phogat has won multiple medals for the country, most notably winning gold and silver medals in the last three editions of the Commonwealth Games. She also secured a bronze medal at the 2012 World Championships.

