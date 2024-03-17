Indonesia have secured the men's singles title at the All-England Open Badminton Championships as Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie both won the semifinals. Ginting, who toppled world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the quarterfinals on Friday, came from behind to beat Frenchman Christo Popov 19-21, 21-5 and 21-11, reports Xinhua. Christie, who used to share a room with Ginting for six or seven years in their national team, also fought until the deciding set to see off India's Lakshya Sen 21-12, 10-21 and 21-15. All England Open 2024: Lakshya Sen's Impressive Run Comes to An End With Semifinal Loss to Jonatan Cristie.

In the women's singles, Japanese ace Akane Yamaguchi set up a final clash against Spaniard Carolina Marin as the 2022 All-England champion defeated world No. 1 and defending champion An Se-young of South Korea 21-10, 19-21 and 21-14. Marin, 30, will play her first All-England final in nine years after she beat third seed Tai Tzu-ying from Chinese Taipei 21-13 and 21-12.

