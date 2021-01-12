Badminton stalwarts Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have been tested positive with COVID-19 ahead of Thailand Open 2021 BWF- Super 1000. A couple of days ago, Sania had posted a video of herself leaving for the tournament. Saina had also posted a video of herself getting the third COVID-19 test done in Bangkok. Parupalli Kashyap who had also accompanied Saina has also been taken to the hospital and has been quarantined. His results are yet to come in. Nehwal and her husband recovered from COVID-19 only in the third week of December 2020. Saina Nehwal Reacts to News of Taiwanese Badminton Team Member Testing Positive for COVID-19.

As per reports, it was Saina Nehwal and Prannoy's third COVID-19 test which ended up being positive. Both the stalwarts have been taken to the hospital for further tests. "Apart from Nehwal and Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap is also being taken to the hospital for further testing because he was obviously in close proximity to his wife Saina," the source told a news channel.

This only means that the badminton stalwarts will be ruled out of the tournament for the next few weeks. This was the first badminton tournmaent which has been organised after the COVID-19 break which had stalled the sporting activities across the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).