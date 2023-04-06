The police authorities in Italy have arrested four persons in connection with the theft of a luxury watch that belongs to star Formula One racer Charles Leclerc. A press release issued by the police authorities reveal that earlier they had taken three men and one woman into custody in Viareggio, Tuscany, on April 18, 2022. The previous news reports state that the incident occurred after two suspects approached Leclerc and tried to take a picture with him that is when they got away on a scooter with the extravagant Richard Mille watch. Soon after that, the police released a video, wherein Leclerc can be seen chasing them. 'A Sparkling Future' Brazilian Dante Akira Uwai Wins Medal Design Competition for Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games (See Pic).

Camera Catches F1 Racer Charles Leclerc Chasing Thieves in His Ferrari

Da Napoli alla Versilia per rapinare orologi di pregio: i #Carabinieri arrestano 4 persone. Tra gli episodi documentati, la rapina di un prezioso orologio compiuta ai danni del pilota Charles Leclerc -> https://t.co/Hdzu5cUe9q pic.twitter.com/0wAIIuPFm1 — Arma dei Carabinieri (@_Carabinieri_) April 4, 2023

The authorities have managed to confirm that the two watches were present in the house of one of the suspects, however, if those watches were Leclerc’s is yet to be confirmed. Approximately, 23000 Euros were also seized from their house. Sanjita Chanu, Commonwealth Games 2014 Gold Medalist, Handed 4-Year Ban by NADA for Failing Dope Test.

The Formula One driver endured a tough start to the season, as he got to take part in only one out of the three races. Leclerc also managed to produce a DNF result in the show-opening event that was hosted in Bahrain and the other one in the previous Australian Grand Prix. Nevertheless, Leclerc got to take the seventh place in Saudi Arabia – that is the second race of the season.

Max Verstappen, who is the reigning champ, on the other hand, produced a terrific show in the races in the current year after registering two wins that also includes second place within three circuits in the running year itself. Sergio Perez (Red bull), in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, bagged the first place, leaving Verstappen behind in the second place. Coming to Fernando Alonso, he played a major role in helping the Aston Martin unit to do podium conclusion in every race of the season.

