Conor McGregor Needs to Beat Justin Gaethje To Get Title Shot, Says Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone on his return to the octagon in UFC 246, there has been a lot of talk about who the Irishman’s next opponent would be. Current UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been named as one of the possible opponents for the Notorious One, but the Russian Mixed Martial Artist’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has shut down the rumours surrounding the McGregor vs Khabib rematch. Abdelaziz has made it clear that Conor needs to defeat up and coming fighters if he wants a title shot against the current champion. Khabib Nurmagomedov's Never-Seen Wife a Mystery, Lesser Known Facts About UFC Lightweight Champion's Better Half.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has dismissed the possibility of a rematch between his client and Conor McGregor. Abdelaziz was not impressed with McGregor’s win over Cowboy Cerrone and has made it clear that if the Irishman wants a title shot he needs to beat guys like Justin Gaetje or Islam Makhachev, the rising stars in UFC. ‘He can’t get a title fight by beating a guy who is 36-years-old, coming off a loss. If he wants to fight for a title shot, he has to, like Khabib said, he has to start fighting guys like Justin Gaethje. Guys like Islam Makhachev. Young guys, up-and-coming, who is coming off wins. He knocked out the guy he just knocked out, he’s not gonna get a title shot.’ Abdelaziz said. Cristiano Ronaldo Hailed As ‘Best in the World’ by Khabib Nurmagomedov, Juventus Star Plays Football With Young Spirited Kazakh Boy With No Legs (Watch Video).

Ali Abdelaziz also claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov was offered 100 million dollars to fight Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, UFC President Dana White is also keen for the McGregor vs Khabib fight as he recently said that if Khabib defends his title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 then the rematch could happen. Khabib won the first match between the two and if a rematch happens it will surely be interesting to see which of the two behemoths will come out on top.