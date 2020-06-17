Shahid Afridi Conducts Live Session With Fans After Being Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Asks Fans to Take Care (Watch Video)

After being test positive for coronavirus, Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi is quarantined at home and is taking the utmost precautions to recover sooner. Now, a while ago the former Pakistani cricketer conducted a live session on Facebook and kept his fans updated about his current state. Afridi was in the law of his house when he conduced the live session. Dressed in a red and white t-shirt and a cap, Afridi had removed his mask while addressing the fans and said that he was doing well. The only thing he was missing very dearly was going close to his newborn daughter Arwa. Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React.

Many netizens joined Afridi during the live and wished him to get well soon. Afridi asked the fans to stay safe and take care. Afridi even took names of the fans who wished him during the live video and said that he was thankful to them for their wishes. In the live video, he also shared a glimpse of his newborn daughter who was sitting in a pram. The fans were also happy to get a glimpse of little Arwa. You can check out the entire video below:

Talking about Shahid Afridi, he had earlier tweeted about getting tested positive due to the coronavirus. Many cricketers including Aakash Chopra had wished him a speedy recovery. A couple of days ago, Afridi took to social media and thanked his fans for keeping him in their prayers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).