A well-known trio of Unmukt Chand, Harmeet Singh and Smit Patel who played for India's U19 squad in the 2012 U19 World Cup are now set to play against India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. "Something which would be very strange (laughs), but I think since I've retired from India, my next goal was always to sort of play against India, and not in any bad blood but keen to test myself out against the best team in the world," Unmukt Chand told Cricbuzz. ‘Test Cricket Is King’, Jasprit Bumrah Credits Red-Ball Cricket for His Wicket-Taking Skills.

Unmukt Chand is known for his match-winning century against Australia in the 2012 U19 World Cup final match. Chand is now 30 years old. He retired from India back in 2021 and decided to move to the USA to play cricket. Unmukt Chand did grind many years in Indian domestic cricket and then moved out. Chand will now be looking forward to facing the fierce bowling attack of the Indian cricket team.

Harmeet Singh and Smit Patel moved to the USA back in 2020. "USA has given me a lot of opportunities and given me everything that I couldn't get back home and I owe it to the country. I think whatever opportunities I was starved for I got it here, and I'm able to showcase myself. I think what America has given me is no less than redemption. Performance wise whatever I could've done in the last 3 years or whatever was in my control I have. Rest is on the board," said Harmeet Singh.

Smit Patel, the flexible wicketkeeper-batsman played a crucial knock of 62 runs and stood not out in the U19 World Cup finals. Which ultimately rescued India from a tough situation of four wickets down for less than 100 runs.

"Lucky to be even alive. But getting back on my feet and being able to enjoy the sport again is the ultimate thing for me. That India game will obviously be special in front of a packed crowd," Smit told Cricbuzz. Smit Patel was involved in a near-fatal car accident in 2022. ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of WC Cricket Tournament Fixture Reveal Event.

As per the situation, the well-known trio of Unmukt Chand, Harmeet Singh and Smit Patel will play for the USA against India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and will test their skillset against one of the best cricket-playing countries in the World.

