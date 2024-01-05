ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of WC Cricket Tournament Fixture Reveal Event

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is set to be hosted by USA and West Indies starting from June 04, 2024. Ahead of that, ICC is set to announce the schedule of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday, January 5, 2024. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announcement is set to be live telecast on Star Sports network channels, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in India. The live streaming of the schedule announcement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be available on the Star Sports official YouTube channel. India, Pakistan in Same Group for ICC T20 World Cup 2024; IND vs PAK Face-Off on June 9 in New York: Report.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)