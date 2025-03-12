Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Delhi Capitals have directly qualified for the final of the ongoing Women's Premier League after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) handed an 11-run defeat to Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Brabourne Stadium.

A high-scoring affair mesmerised the spectators as RCB successfully defended 199 and left MI tattering. RCB's victory turned out to be a favour for DC, as they stayed at the summit and directly qualified for the final for the third successive time in as many seasons.

Also Read | KL Rahul Declines Delhi Capitals Captaincy Role for IPL 2025 Season, Axar Patel in Contention To Become New Skipper of DC: Report.

MI stayed in the second spot and will face the Gujarat Giants in the playoff match on Thursday at the same venue, looking to reach the final for the second time.

The 200-run chase was always going to be tricky despite the firepower MI had in its star-studded batting unit. MI openers tried to give a swift start, with Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr adding 27 runs on the board in 3.2 overs.

Also Read | RCB Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana put a lid on MI's scoring rate by throwing off-spinner Sneh Rana into the mix. The gamble instantly paid off when Rana removed dangerous Matthews on 19(16).

Nat Sciver-Brunt launched a counter-attack and reeled off two consecutive boundaries. As MI appeared to threaten yet again, Rana caught Kerr (9) cheaply in her spin trap.

Brunt continued to carry the attack on her shoulders while wickets kept falling at the other end. She used her feet and delivered a backfoot punch to bring up her fourth fifty of the ongoing season in the 14th over.

Her exploits on the field came to an end after falling for a slower one from Ellyse Perry and ended up cushioning the ball back to the bowler's hand. She returned with a swashbuckling 69 off a mere 35 deliveries.

Rana increased MI's woes by cheaply removing Yastika Bhatia (4). The game continued to drift away from MI as the asking rate kept on soaring to new heights. In the end, RCB ended its losing streak and ended the season on a high note.

Earlier in the match, after MI won the toss and put RCB to bat, Sabbhineni Meghana and Mandhana provided an explosive start by adding 41 runs for the opening wicket in the 3.3 overs. Meghana fell on 26, but Mandhana continued her fiery venture with Ellyse Perry at the other end.

The RCB skipper was dismissed moments after scoring her fifty. Perry continued her onslaught with Richa Ghosh (36) and Georgia Wareham (31*), handsomely chipping in with valuable contributions to propel RCB's score to 199/3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)