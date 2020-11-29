Not always India vs Australia contest provides friendly moments. But there was one on offer between Aaron Finch and team India’s wicket-keeper KL Rahul. The Australian captain was hit on the stomach by Navdeep Saini’s full toss and when he was trying to wither away his pain Rahul walked onto him and tried to give him a a little tickle. Finch responded back by friendly punches at Rahul and then both the cricketers were laughing. India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

Over the years, the friendliness between Indian and Australian players have improved, all thanks to Indian Premier League (IPL). Finch and Rahul do not share the dressing room in IPL now but in 2018 both the players were part of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) squad. Is India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Check Out the Video

KL Rahul just checking on Aaron Finch after getting hit by a full toss 😅 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lb9Kzthisl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Australia once again opted to bat first against India and thanks to Finch and David Warner’s solid opening partnership were off to a great start. The duo notched seventh century partnership since 2019 as Australia looked set for big total once again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).