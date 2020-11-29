IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 Live Telecast on Doordarshan Sports on DD Free Dish: India and Australia meet in the second One-Day International (ODI) in the three-match series. Australia won the first ODI by 66 runs and took 1-0 lead in the series. The second ODI will be a day-night encounter as well and will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Sony Pictures Networks is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 and will provide the live telecast and online streaming as well. But will Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or on Doordarshan network? Check out all the details below. India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

Meanwhile, fans are looking at ways to watch the India vs Australia 2nd ODI on TV. As you know Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3 will provide the live telecast of IND vs AUS ODI Series. However, these channels are not available on DD Free Dish and that’s why fans are looking for IND vs AUS cricket match live telecast on DD Sports, DD National, and Prasar Bharti. Fans are also searching for AIR live radio commentary.

Is IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Well in a good news for fans, the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 live telecast will be available on DD Sports. The free-to-air channel have the rights to provide live telecast of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI. So, fans will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the live action. However, the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 will not be live on DD National. It must be noted that IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 live telecast will be available on DD Sports only on DD Free Dish and DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) platforms. On DTH platforms Sony’s sports channels will provide live telecast. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup to Pick Your Fantasy XI.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 live commentary will be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream commentary.

Beside aforementioned mediums, the IND vs AUS ODI Series will be available online on SonyLIV. The OTT will provide live streaming online, but users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to the live streaming.

