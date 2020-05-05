Aaron Finch Trolls Himself in His Latest TikTok Video, David Warner ‘Loved’ His Opening Partner’s Antics

Aaron Finch's TikTok Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner has been quite of video-making app TikTok amid the COVID-19 lockdown and now he has transmitted the hobby to his opening partner Aaron Finch. The Aussie skipper has also posted several TikTok videos again featuring him. In fact, he also went on trolled himself for making TikTok videos and he did that again. The right-handed batsman recently posted a hilarious video on Instagram in which he can be seen dancing in front of his pet dog and after some steps, he moves forward and the dogs start running. Even, David Warner also ‘loved’ the antics of his partner’s antics and he posted his opinion in the comment section. David Warner Challenges Aaron Finch in New TikTok Video For a Dance-Off, But Finch's Failed Attempt Will Leave You ROFLing!

“Even the dog cant stand my Tiktoks” wrote Finch inside the video. The clip took the cricket fans by storms as the comment section was filled with hilarious message. Finch made his debut on the video-making by sharing a video with his wife Amy Finch. After that, he shared a couple of more videos and it seems like the tale will continue for some time. Meanwhile, let’s look at his latest post. David Warner and Wife Candice Dance on Allu Arjun's Telugu Song 'Butta Bomma' (Watch Video).

View Post:

View this post on Instagram New game with Evie 🐶 #quarantinelife A post shared by Aaron Finch (@aaronfinch5) on May 5, 2020 at 3:49am PDT

As soon as Warner came across the video, he must have burst into laughter and one can see that in his comment. “Yes yes yes love this @aaronfinch5,” wrote Warner in the comment section. Recently, Warner, while sharing a TikTok video, also challenged Finch to make a better video on him. Well, the two buddies have entertained a lot of cricket fans with their batting prowess and now, they are hogging attention for their antics in TikTok.

Warner's Comment:

In a recent interaction, Finch and Warner’s Aussie teammate Pat Cummins was asked if he would join the TikTok bandwagon. To which he replied that those activities do suit Warner but he himself will not feature in any such video. However, with the increase in craze of TikTok among Aussie cricketers, the right-arm pacer might well be influenced to change his mind.