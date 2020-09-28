Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 10. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket on September 28, 2020. RCB players AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch and other players were seen doing hard training ahead of RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 match. Mumbai Indians will enter this game with victory to their name, while Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a defeat in their last encounter. MI are boosted with confidence after thumping victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while RCB lost to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 97 runs. Meanwhile check out the video below of AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch and other Royal Challengers Bangalore players regroup in an intense training session ahead of RCB vs MI, Dream11 IPL 2020. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah & Other Mumbai Indians Players Train Hard Ahead of RCB vs MI, Dream11 IPL 2020.

RCB led by Virat Kohli is eager for victory to raise their morale. Kohli had a bad day against KXIP in the previous game where he dropped two catches of Punjab's skipper, KL Rahul, on the field who went on to score a hundred. Kohli made also one run in that game, while RCB side got bowled out for 109 runs chasing the target of 207 runs. RCB does not have a good head to head record against MI as they have won only 9 out of 27 games they have played against Mumbai. RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch Regroup in Intense Training Session

It will be interesting to see the battle between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 encounter. We can expect some exciting cricketing action in match no 10 of IPL season 13.

