Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 28, 2020, in Indian Premier League (IPL) match no 10. MI is led by Rohit Sharma, while RCB plays under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Both teams have played two games in this tournament, in which they have won one and lost one. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and other MI players look all geared up for the upcoming RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 encounter. Check out Mumbai Indians star players sweat out and train hard ahead of RCB vs MI, Dream11 IPL 2020 match. RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

Mumbai Indians lost their opening game to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but came back strong in the second game against KKR. Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs from 54 balls against KKR to help MI post a total of 195/5, in reply KKR managed to score 146/9 in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians camp are indeed pumped up by an amazing 49 runs victory in the previous game against KKR. In the head to head record between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, MI leads with 18 victory from 27 games. RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 10.

Mumbai Indians Train, Play Overcome Challenges & Repeat

Virat Kohli side faced a brutal defeat against Kings XI Punjab by 97 runs where they got bowled out for 109 runs by chasing the target of 207 runs. The RCB skipper had a bad with the bat as well as while fielding as he dropped two catches of Punjab's skipper KL Rahul. RCB will look forward to raising their morale with a better performance against Mumbai Indians in upcoming RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 encounter.

