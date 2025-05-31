Mumbai, March 31: After Jasprit Bumrah’s figures of 1-27 played a key role in Mumbai Indians (MI) beating Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs in the IPL 2025 Eliminator, former South Africa batter AB de Villiers said a game of cricket isn’t over until the fast-bowling spearhead completes his quota of overs, a line which he also said to his son. In MI’s defence of 228/5 in New Chandigarh on Friday evening, Bumrah’s economy rate was just 6.75 – with his pin-point leg-stump yorker flooring Washington Sundar, and ending his 84-run fourth-wicket stand with B Sai Sudharsan proving to be the turning point of the match. IPL 2025: Robin Uthappa Criticises Gujarat Titans After 20-Run Loss to Mumbai Indians, Says ‘GT Can’t Drop That Many Catches and Expect To Win a Championship’.

From there, MI restricted GT to 208/6 and set up a meeting with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The winner of Qualifier 2 will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title clash in Ahmedabad on June 3.

"The players known for stepping up in knockouts faced their fears and delivered. No one gave GT a chance at the halfway mark, but MI held their nerve – especially Jasprit Bumrah, who just keeps delivering in the big moments.”

"Credit to Hardik for holding Bumrah back until the right time. Sai had been playing him well, so delaying his return was a smart move. Before Bumrah came back for his final two overs, I told my son, 'This game isn't over until he's done bowling.' Once again, he showed why he's one of the best," said de Villiers on JioHotstar.

He also felt Sudharsan, the tournament’s leading run-getter, falling to pacer Richard Gleeson in the 16th over became another turning point of the match. “A key turning point was Sai Sudharsan’s dismissal. He’d nailed that shot all season, but it didn’t come off when it mattered most. Everything seemed to go wrong for GT – dropped catches, hit wickets, chaotic moments – yet they still made it a contest," concluded de Villiers.

