‘Feels Like AB de Villiers Was Born in India’: Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal Heap Praises on RCB Batsman During Live Instagram Session (Watch Video)

AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore (Photo Credits: IANS)

Former South African captain AB de Villiers is arguably the best batsman to have graced the game and his record in all forms of cricket is sensational too. Along with his batting prowess, however, the right-handed batsman is also one of the most loved and respected cricketers. In fact, his fan-following in India is immense and people come in large numbers when the maverick dons the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey in Indian Premier League. Recently, Suresh Raina and Yuzvendra Chahal also heaped praises on the Proteas star while talking on Instagram live. Raina said that he is a huge fan of De Villiers and it feels like that the right-handed batsman was born in India only owing his massive fan following. Jos Buttler Recalls How ‘Idol’ AB De Villiers Once Mistook Him for a Cricketer From New Zealand.

"I'm a huge fan of Ab de Villiers. He is a top cricketer. AB and Virat had so many good partnerships. It feels like he was a Bangalore-born person living in South Africa," Raina said in the live session. Chahal also agreed with Raina’s thoughts and revealed how the crowds keep shouting the Proteas batsman’s name wherever they play in IPL. "I've seen that wherever he plays in India-- be it Bangalore or Mumbai, the crowd keeps cheering 'AB! AB!."

Watch Video:

Further in the conversation, Raina talked about De Villiers’ down-to-earth nature and even said that his name should be something like ‘AB devile Prasad.’ "He's so down-to-Earth, a very very good human being. It feels like he's an Indian, his name should've been AB Devi Prasad or something like that!" added Raina.

Meanwhile, dark clouds are looming over the start of IPL 2020 owing to the global health scare. As of now, the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely and fans are unlikely to witness the action in the gala T20 tournament.