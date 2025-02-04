The India national cricket team, after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, is living up to its World champions title. Recently the side defeated England national cricket team and star performer of the five-game series was Abhishek Sharma. The batter broke multiple records with his explosive performance and won Indian cricket fans’ hearts. The batter’s sensational innings caught everyone’s attention and some fans also went to search his personal life also. Abhishek Sharma is rumoured to have found love in his life and her name is Laila Faisal. Read on to learn more about Laila Faisal. Abhishek Sharma Credits Yuvraj Singh for His Self-Belief After Scoring Century in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025, Says ‘Yuvi Paaji Always Told Me; One Day You’ll Play for India and Win Matches’.

Who Is Laila Faisal?

Laila Faisal is reportedly 24-year-old and has completed her Bachelor’s in Psychology from King’s College in London. As per her LinkedIn profile, Laila has completed her schooling from Delhi Public School at R.K. Puram and later following her passion for fashion, she decided to pursue several courses in fashion marketing, styling and even fashion designing at the University of the Arts in London.

Photos Shared by Laila Faisal

Laila Faisal has an impressive social media following of 26.7k followers on Instagram, where she is very active and keeps on updating fans with her recent work. Professionally she owns a fashion brand Laila Roohi Faisal Designs and had also worked as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Sound of Music Luxury. Her brand is famous for luxury womenswear. Abhishek Sharma Reveals Meaning of His 'L' Celebration After His Blistering 54-Ball 135 During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Doing well in her profession, Laila Faisal was linked with Abhishek Sharma as she congratulated the Indian batter on his record breaking 37-ball century in the fifth T20I against England. Laila Faisal shared a post with the caption, “Proud.” Her Instagram story has started the speculation that Laila Faisal could be Abhishek Sharma’s girlfriend.

Instagram Story of Laila Faisal

Is Abhishek Sharma Dating Laila Faisal?

Fans are eager to know related to the personal life of Abhishek Sharma. As of February 4, 2025, neither Abhishek Sharma, nor Laila Faisal has confirmed the relationship.

