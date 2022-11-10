The weather has been one of the biggest talking points of this T20 World Cup 2022. Several games have been washed out due to rain with a few others being curtailed. India and England take on each other in what promises to be a riveting encounter between the two heavyweights, in a bid to make it to the final of the tournament. While India would eye their first final appearance in the competition since 2014, England will want to make sure that they set up a date with Pakistan in the summit clash. The good news for fans is that there is no rain forecast in Adelaide during the match time. So fans, especially those who would be present at the stadium, can hope to witness a full-fledged game of 20 overs a side. India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022, Adelaide Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Adelaide Oval for IND vs ENG Semifinal Match

However, the conditions can be expected to be cloudy during match time. According to a weather report from the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia, cloudy conditions will prevail with the chances of rain being 10%. The cloud cover during the match time might affect proceedings as fast bowlers would find it easier to use the overcast conditions to their advantage.

If there is still some rain, which eventually causes the game to be washed out, fans can witness these two teams go at it again on the reserve day, which is tomorrow (November 11). Both India and England would be hoping to be at nothing but their absolute best for this clash, with the winner booking a ticket to Melbourne for the final on Sunday, November 13. Do stay on the page to get live updates on the Adelaide weather.