After the impressive win against the giants England national cricket team, the Afghanistan national cricket team are set to encounter the mighty Australia national cricket team next in a do-or-die-like situation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B game. The Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game winners will earn a spot in the semi-finals of the eight-nation tournament, while the losers of the game are likely to make their fate dependent on the other team's fixture. The Aussies are in better shape, having points more and a way better NRR to boast against Afghanistan. Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs AUS CT Cricket Match in Lahore.

The Afghanistan cricket team is now a side to reckon with in the cricketing world, and they have proved it with their most recent surprising win against England. After posting a big total of 325/7, the Afghans defended it succesfully. Australia cricket team were good enough to bash England in their first game of the tournament, but their next match against South Africa was washed out without a ball being bowled. So, scroll below to know how the weather will be in Lahore for the Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game.

Lahore Weather Live

The Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will be hosted in Lahore on February 28. The Group B match of the tournament has a start of 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). As shown in the forecast, the weather during the game is not expected to be an ideal one. There is a strong chance of rain at 0.7 mm when the match starts. Rain is expected to interrupt play throughout the afternoon, however chances of a clear sky increase by evening. The temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celcius when the match starts, it should dip to 15 degrees in the later stages. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios: A Look at How Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa Can Enter Semis After England's Elimination.

Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium has been observed to be favouring the batters only. The surface offers minimal to no help for the bowlers, be it spinners or pacers. The two games played in this venue has seen many high scores, with all four innings registering more than 300 runs each. The surface is expected to behave the same for the Afghanistan vs Australia ICC CT 2025 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).