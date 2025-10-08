Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: Afghanistan will be looking for a resurgence when they take on Bangladesh in a three-game ODI series starting with the first game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dubai. Having lost the T20 series by a 3-0 margin, the team is looking down and out at the moment and will hope the fifty-over format brings cheers to their fans. Both these nations have not played much ODI cricket in 2025, with Afghanistan having featured twice and Bangladesh in six matches. In terms of form, the two are considered one of the lower-ranked nations and it will be interesting to see how they gear up here. Afghanistan versus Bangladesh will be streamed on the FanCode app from 5:30 PM IST. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025 and Who Will Win AFG vs BAN ODI?

Azmatullah Omarzai is the key for Afghanistan in the contest with his all-around skills, bringing a much-needed balance to the playing eleven. Rashid Khan’s stats have seen a dip and the talented spinner will need to focus more on the wickets rather than just containing the opposition. Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal will lead the batting efforts for the team.

Bangladesh will be led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and the middle order batter’s main job is to forge partnerships and hold one end together. Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hasan had their positive moments in the T20 series and they now need to continue with it in this new format. The experience of Mustafizur Rahman will come in handy in the powerplays, where Bangladesh can take advantage with the new ball. Bangladesh Whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 in AFG vs BAN 2025 T20I Series; Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan Star as Jaker Ali and Co Clinch Six-Wicket Win in 3rd T20I 2025.

AFG vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series AFG vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 Date Wednesday, October 8 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is AFG vs BAN 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Afghanistan national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh national cricket team in AFG vs BAN 1st ODI 2025. The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2025 will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 8 and start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). AFG vs BAN 2025: Mohammad Saleem Safi Ruled Out of Afghanistan’s ODI Squad for Series Against Bangladesh Due to Injury, Bilal Sami Named Replacement.

Where to Watch AFG vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast rights holders of the AFG vs BAN 2025 ODI series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh cricket matches on TV channels. Read below to check AFG vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 online viewing options.

How to Watch AFG vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the AFG vs BAN 2025 ODI series with FanCode as the digital partner. Users can find the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a match pass (Rs 25) or a tour pass (Rs 49). Bangladesh have momentum from winning the AFG vs BAN 2025 T20I series 3-0, but will look to avoid complacency against Afghanistan. Afghanistan can be expected to win the AFG vs BAN 1st ODI 2025.

