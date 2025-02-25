After losing their first game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, giants England national cricket team and Afghanistan national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns for their second match in Group B. The Afghanistan vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match is a do-or-die for teams, as the defeated team would almost be guided out of the competition. For England, it's the same Gaddafi Stadium where they played their first game, but for Afghanistan, the situation are a bit different, having played their last game in Karachi's National Bank Stadium. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Reports of ‘Terror Attack, Kidnapping Plot’ in Pakistan Overshadow Mega Tournament.

The Afghanistan cricket team are coming after a big loss against South Africa when they failed to chase a target of 316 runs posted by the Proteas. Debutants Afghanistan were no match for South Africa, the Afghans got bundled for a mere 2028 runs. The heavy 107-run loss led to Afghanistan having the lowest NRR in the entire tournament of -2.140.

Coming after facing a whitewash in the ODI series against India, the scenes of loss continued for the Three Lions. The England cricket team were looking good while batting first against Australia, having posted a total of 351/8. But a horrendous bowling display led to the Aussies chasing the big total comfortably, with 15 balls to spare. Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy: A Look at Top Team Totals in 50-Over Cricket Tournament.

AFG vs ENG Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

Afghanistan and England have faced each other in just three One-Day Internationals till now. Out of these, the Afghans have secured one win while the Three Lions have two wins.

AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Players

Names Rahmanullah Gurbaz Jofra Archer Jos Buttler Rashid Khan Gulbadin Naib Mark Wood

AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Battles

Rahmanullah Gurbaz wasn't that effective in the last game as Lungi Ngidi picked him early. Jofra Archer should be looking to do the same with the new ball, or else Gurbaz can score big if settled. Jos Buttler is very familiar with the conditions in the sub-continent. He would be England's answer to the Afghan spinners. Rashid Khan, being the best turner of the ball needs to pick him in the middle overs, or else he can be the real accelerator and anchor of the innings. Gulbadin Naib has the potential to hold the innings in the ending overs. He needs to be careful of Mark Wood while protecting his wicket.

AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue and Match Timings

The Afghanistan national cricket team vs England national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The schedule is to be played on February 26 and will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

In India, JioStar Network has the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans can watch the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs England match on the Star Sports and Sports 18 channels in several regional languages. The digital rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 are also with the JioStar Network. The Afghanistan vs England Group B match live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy the live stream for limited minutes, but post that they will have to pay a subscription fee. India Qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Along With New Zealand From Group A.

AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Likely XI

Afghanistan National Cricket Team Likely XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

England National Cricket Team Likely XI: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

