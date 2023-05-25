No Jasprit Bumrah, no problem! No Jofra Archer? No problem again because Akash Madhwal’s here! The young pacer has been turning heads this season with his good performances and it all came to a peak when he took five wickets while conceding just five runs in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator match in IPL 2023. His performance proved to become a big difference maker in the contest as Mumbai Indians won the match by 81 runs to seal a spot in Qualifier 2. Madhwal has stepped up and used the opportunity that Mumbai Indians handed him. And boy, has he made an impact! Akash Madhwal Takes Five Wicket Haul, Registers Best Figures of IPL 2023 As Mumbai Indians Beat Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator, to Face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

Representing Uttarakhand in the domestic circuit, Madhwal has a knack for bowling yorkers and earlier this season, he showcased it when he got rid of Harry Brook after earlier castling Heinrich Klaasen during a Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. The right-arm fast bowler’s five-wicket haul matched Anil Kumble’s record of conceding the least amount of runs during a fifer. In this article, we take a look at some quick facts about him.

Akash Madhwal Quick Facts

#Akash Madhwal was born on November 25, 1993, in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

#He made his T20 debut in 2019 for Uttarakhand against Karnataka.

#Madhwal was an engineer before taking to cricket, which was his passion.

#He played tennis ball cricket and came into notice when he was spotted by Wasim Jaffer, the then coach of Uttarakhand in 2019 during trials, according to the Indian Express.

#He had earlier become the first cricketer from Uttarakhand to play in the IPL when he made his debut earlier this season.

#Madhwal had joined Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement for Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2022 after the latter was ruled out.

#He has played 28 T20 matches so far in domestic cricket, taking 32 wickets, with his best figures being 4/25.

Madhwal is a name that many fans will not forget for a long time to come. He has stepped up and owned the platform for Mumbai Indians, who had a depleted bowling attack after their ace bowlers in, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, were ruled out.

