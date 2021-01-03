Born on January 3rd 1989, Alex Hales is surely one of the best batsman produced by Team England. He made his One Day International debut against India in August 2014 and his Test cricket debut against South Africa in December 2015. His attacking style has made him one of the best Twenty20 batsmen in the world. Hales is the first English batsman to score a T20I century. On his birthday let’s have a look at the top knocks by the English batsman. Alex Hales Gives an Update About His Health After Rumours Surfaced of Him Showing COVID-19 Symptoms.

133* v Sri Lanka

So this was in 2016 when Alex Hales scored an unbeaten knock of 133 runs the match against Sri Lanka. With this, he helped England win the match by 10 wickets and Alex Hales had a lion’s share of a credit in the win.

80* v New Zealand

Being played at the Westpac Stadium, New Zealand, Alex Hales once again played a vital role in team England winning the three-match series by 2-1. He scored 80 runs alongside Micheal Lumb who also made a half-century. England won the match by 10 wickets.

94 vs Australia

Alex Hales scored 94 runs and against Australia in the second T20I match at the Chester-le-Street in England in August 2013. he once again made a vital contribution and led England once again led the team to a stunning win on by 27 runs.

112 vs South Africa

Alex Hales scored 112 runs against South Africa in the fifth ODI. He scored 236 runs while the rest of the team could not contribute much. However, his innings could not help the England team win the match and the team lost the game by 27 runs.

That's all we have for now if you think that we have missed out on any of your favourite innings by Hales, do feel free to weigh in with your comments below. Coming back to Alex Hales'birthday, we wish him a very Happy Birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).