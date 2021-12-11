Andhra will take on J&K in the latest round of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 in Elite group A of the competition. The Round 3 fixture will be played at the Cricket Club of India Stadium in Mumbai on December 11, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams will be aiming to record maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Andhra vs J&K, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Preview: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Date, Venue and Live Streaming Details of Domestic Cricket Tournament.

Andhra and J&K have had a disappointing start to the competition as they find themselves at the bottom of the standings in Elite Group A. Both teams have lost their opening two games and will be hopeful of ending that losing run against each other and given their negative net run-rate, the sides will be hopeful of changing that.

When is Andhra vs J&K, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Andhra vs J&K, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash will be played at the Cricket Club of India Stadium in Mumbai on February 20, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Andhra vs J&K, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Andhra vs J&K, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash live on one of their channels as they have received the official broadcasting rights of the competition.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Andhra vs J&K, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will show Andhra vs J&K, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming and fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2021 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).